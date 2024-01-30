Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,108,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,981,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

