Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ INZY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 293,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The company has a market cap of $344.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

