Wedbush Increases HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $16.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.