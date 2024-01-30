Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.17. 915,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,962. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

