Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of JBL traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.26. 289,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. Jabil has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

