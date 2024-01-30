Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 457 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.70. 100,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,157. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

