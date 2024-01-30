Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

