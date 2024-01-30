CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.78. 195,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $174.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.