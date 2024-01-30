The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 97,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.55. 1,168,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $368.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

