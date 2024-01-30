LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 210 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.30. The stock had a trading volume of 776,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,671,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

