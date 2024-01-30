Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Booking stock traded down $20.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,533.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,399.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.