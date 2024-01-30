Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

