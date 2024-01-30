Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

