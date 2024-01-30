Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 624,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,342. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

