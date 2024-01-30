Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

LMT stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.53. 75,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,340. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

