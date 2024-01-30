Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 7,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,747. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

