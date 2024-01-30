KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 246145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,584 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,304.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $295,507.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $518,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 414,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,053 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

