Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Decreases By 7.8%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock remained flat at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

