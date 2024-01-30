Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Decreases By 7.8%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LYTS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries
LSI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LSI Industries stock remained flat at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
