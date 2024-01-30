Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,437,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.83.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.