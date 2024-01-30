Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,437,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after buying an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after buying an additional 3,413,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

