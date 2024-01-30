Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rises By 17.1%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at $748,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,885. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

