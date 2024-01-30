AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

