Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%.
Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
