Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

