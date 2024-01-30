Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 4,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

