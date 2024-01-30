SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.60

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.60 and last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 75019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

