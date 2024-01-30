Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.35

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.35 and last traded at $201.93, with a volume of 24996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.66.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

