Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.90

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.90 and last traded at $271.84, with a volume of 267058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.