Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.29

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 44930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

