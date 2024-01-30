Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.02

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 83335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.