Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.02

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 83335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
