BRP (TSE:DOO) Trading Down 4.1%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$85.23 and last traded at C$86.33. 73,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 192,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.89.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.1871768 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

