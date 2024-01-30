FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.05

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 17782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

