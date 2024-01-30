Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.91

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 301198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $28,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.