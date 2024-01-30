Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.73

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.73 and last traded at $160.47, with a volume of 6449540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 75,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 44,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

