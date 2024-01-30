Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.26

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 7824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.
Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31.
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
