Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.26

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 7824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

