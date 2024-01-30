ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.49

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 36032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

