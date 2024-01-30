Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 239,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 238,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Down 14.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

