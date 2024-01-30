Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 207,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 395,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

LGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

