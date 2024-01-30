Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.38

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 8570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

