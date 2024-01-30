Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

OXM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

