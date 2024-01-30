Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 45,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 26,742,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,522,625. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

