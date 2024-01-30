Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,663. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.14.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Five Below by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 245.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.