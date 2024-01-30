Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

