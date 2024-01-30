Addison Advisors LLC Raises Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $185.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

