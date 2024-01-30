F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $179.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.42. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.