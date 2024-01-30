Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$525.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.7 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 1,384,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 170,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

