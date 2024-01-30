Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OVBC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

