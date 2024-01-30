MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a PE ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

