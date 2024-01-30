Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

