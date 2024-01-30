Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 2,291 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,361. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after buying an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,439 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

