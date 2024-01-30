Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 1,034,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

